TODAY.AZ / World news

UEFA Nations League to crown champions today

08 June 2025 [16:45] - TODAY.AZ

The final day of the UEFA Nations League will determine the tournament’s medalists, with both the third-place match and the grand final set to take place today, Azernews reports.

The day will kick off with a clash between Germany and France for the third-place title. The match is scheduled to begin at 17:00 Baku time.

Later in the evening, the highly anticipated final will be held in Munich at 23:00. European heavyweights Portugal and Spain will face off in a decisive showdown to determine the 2025 UEFA Nations League champion.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/259723.html

Print version

Views: 256

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also