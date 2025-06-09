TODAY.AZ / World news

Fierce Russian barrage hits Kharkiv amid growing escalation

08 June 2025 [08:00] - TODAY.AZ

Russia launched a major drone and missile assault on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday, killing at least three people and wounding 21, according to local authorities. The large-scale strike, part of Moscow’s near-daily attacks, included aerial glide bombs—now a frequent feature of Russia’s intensified campaign in the third year of the war.

The surge in Russian offensives has further diminished any short-term prospects for peace talks, particularly after Ukraine recently dealt a symbolic blow to Moscow by targeting military airfields deep within Russian territory using drones.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia fired a total of 215 drones and missiles overnight. Ukrainian defense systems intercepted and destroyed 87 drones and seven missiles.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/259712.html

Print version

Views: 267

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also