British Parliament hosts event dedicated to Azerbaijan

By Akbar Novruz

On March 4, the House of Lords in the British Parliament hosted the opening event of the "Parliamentary Friends of Azerbaijan Group", marking a renewed commitment to strengthening ties between the two countries. The event was held in the historic "Attle" room and was hosted by Lord David Evans, a long-time advocate for Azerbaijan in the UK Parliament, Azernews reports.

The event saw participation from members of the House of Commons and Lords, including Bob Blackman, former chairman of the Azerbaijan Group, Baroness Nicholson, the UK’s Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan (2016-2024), and Lord Alderdice, the newly appointed Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan and Central Asia. Representatives from various British sectors with an interest in Azerbaijan also attended.

In his speech, Lord Evans highlighted the longstanding cooperation between the two nations, noting that Britain remains Azerbaijan’s largest investor. He emphasized the strategic importance of bilateral relations and expressed his support for the newly re-established Friends of Azerbaijan Group.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the UK, Elin Suleymanov, thanked Lord Evans and British MPs for their continued support. He pointed to the deep economic and trade ties between the countries and recalled UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Azerbaijan for the COP29 summit, where he met with President Ilham Aliyev. Suleymanov also expressed gratitude for the UK’s contribution to COP29’s success and looked forward to expanding cooperation.

The event coincided with Ramadan, and Ambassador Suleymanov extended congratulations to Muslim MPs. Additionally, he informed attendees about Novruz traditions, as March 4 marked Fire Wednesday, a key celebration in Azerbaijan's heritage.