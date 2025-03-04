SpaceX launches 21 more Internet satellites into orbit

By Alimat Aliyeva

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch vehicle successfully deployed another 21 Starlink satellites into orbit on March 2, contributing to the expansion of the global internet network, Azernews reports.

The launch took place at 21:24 Eastern Time from the U.S. Space Force base at Cape Canaveral.

Since 2019, SpaceX has launched more than 8,000 satellites into space, with over 7,100 of them currently operational.

The company’s ambitious global project, the Starlink Internet network, now provides service to users in 72 countries worldwide. According to the Pentagon, the U.S. military also utilizes Starlink services for its communications needs.

As the world's largest satellite communications operator, SpaceX plans to launch a total of around 12,000 mini-satellites into orbit as part of the Starlink project. With an estimated cost of $10 billion, this effort aims to provide high-speed broadband internet access to even the most remote and underserved areas of the planet, transforming global connectivity.

The success of the Starlink network highlights the increasing role of private companies in shaping the future of global communications, with SpaceX leading the way in satellite-based internet infrastructure. As Starlink continues to expand, it holds the potential to revolutionize how people around the world access the internet, making it more accessible and affordable for millions. Additionally, with the U.S. military relying on Starlink, the system's resilience and global reach are becoming more crucial than ever for both civilian and military purposes.