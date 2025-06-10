Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister visits Iran to strengthen bilateral ties

At the invitation of the Iranian side, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Murat Nurtleu, has arrived in Iran for an official visit, Azernews reports, citing Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

According to the information, Minister Nurtleu was received by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening Kazakhstan-Iran relations and discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation. Particular emphasis was placed on enhancing trade and economic ties.

The two countries noted a 50% increase in bilateral trade in 2024 and expressed mutual interest in further expanding economic cooperation. Discussions also covered opportunities for collaboration in transport and logistics, including the use of the Caspian Sea’s transit potential and the development of the International North–South Transport Corridor.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry added that the talks also included an exchange of views on regional and global issues, with both parties reaffirming their commitment to close cooperation within multilateral frameworks.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Pezeshkian praised the current state of Iran-Kazakhstan relations and expressed readiness to further strengthen and enrich the partnership. He also conveyed his best wishes to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan.