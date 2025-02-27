China begins testing CR450 bullet train, aiming for record speeds

by Alimat Aliyeva

China has launched a series of test runs for its next-generation CR450 bullet train, which is designed to reach speeds of up to 450 km/h before entering commercial service.

The prototype is currently undergoing trials in Beijing, with engineers assessing its performance and fine-tuning key technical aspects. Once operational, the CR450 will have a maximum service speed of 400 km/h, surpassing the CR400 model, which currently runs at 350 km/h.

Unveiled in December 2024, the CR450 is expected to transform high-speed rail travel in China. Its advanced features include shorter braking distances, improved stability, and an upgraded control system, ensuring enhanced safety and efficiency. The train is also designed for greater passenger comfort and energy efficiency, aligning with China’s green transportation initiatives.

Notably, the CR450 is built to withstand extreme weather conditions, making it suitable for diverse regions across the country. Its deployment is anticipated to reduce travel times between major cities, boost economic activity, and further enhance national connectivity.