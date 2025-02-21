Ukrine's Zelenskyy agrees to negotiations with Kremlin with US brokering

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that he is ready to begin peace negotiations with the help of the US, and European allies and would potentially then talk with Moscow.

“We are ready for any conversations with America and our allies. If they provide us with specific answers to specific requests from us and a common understanding of the dangerous Putin, then, with our unified understanding, we will be ready to talk with the Russians,” AFP reported Zelenskyy as saying.

Trump said Wednesday that he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that the two countries would begin talks to end the nearly three-year war — but without consulting Ukraine or Europe.