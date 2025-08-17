TODAY.AZ / World news

President Trump reluctant to consider new sanctions against Russia

16 August 2025 [10:27] - TODAY.AZ

U.S. President Donald Trump is currently taking a cautious stance on imposing new sanctions against Russia, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The U.S. leader made these remarks in an interview with Fox News, speaking about the outcomes of his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I don’t think it’s necessary to consider that at this moment, based on what’s happening today," Trump said. He added, "You know, I think the meeting went very well."

However, Trump did not rule out the possibility of sanctions being reconsidered in the future. "Maybe in two or three weeks, or sometime around then, I might have to think about it. But right now, I don’t see the need," he stated.

