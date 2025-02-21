Ministry sets bold growth plan to boost logistics exports

By News Center

The Turkish Commerce Ministry has set the service export target in the logistics and transportation sector as $ 48 billion in 2025 and $ 78 billion in 2028.

In a written statement made by the ministry, it was stated that the logistics and transportation sector, with a market size of $ 100 billion, has a share of 2.5 percent of global logistics exports and is ranked 11th in the world, positioned as both the locomotive of Turkiye’s service exports and the most important component of Turkiye’s foreign trade.

The statement reads: "The sector, which constitutes approximately 40 percent of our service exports, is aimed to increase its share every year, and $ 38.9 billion of the service export figure, which was $ 115.2 billion in 2024, was realized through the work of the logistics and transportation sector.

As the Ministry of Trade, considering the contribution of developments in the logistics and transportation sector to our country's economic power and position in world trade, we aim to ensure that our service exports, which were $ 38.9 billion in 2024, reach $ 48 billion in 2025 and $ 78 billion in 2028. In order to achieve these goals, we will continue to work in cooperation with sector stakeholders as always."