Google launches Android 16 and Pixel drop featuring new AI enhancements

By Alimat Aliyeva

Google announced the release of Android 16 for Pixel smartphones immediately following Apple’s presentation at WWDC. The new OS version includes important security updates, advanced AI features, and enhanced personalization options, particularly in messaging, audio, and notifications, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Android 16 introduces live notifications on the lock screen, Bluetooth LE support for improved sound quality, and updated fraud protection measures. Special attention has been given to accessibility improvements, including an enhanced protection mode for public figures and updates to the Magnifier app.

Google Photos users will soon have access to powerful AI-driven tools that enable them to erase, move, and reformat parts of images seamlessly. The update also brings adaptive refresh rate support, notification grouping, and HDR screenshots for a smoother and richer user experience.

Pixel Drop updates add the Pixel VIPs widget, more detailed captions, and the ability to create stickers directly via Gboard. AI-powered summaries in French and German have been integrated into Google Recorder, and Australian users will benefit from a new satellite Emergency SOS feature. Additionally, the Pixel 8a now includes an improved battery indicator.

For enterprise users, Android 16 expands Google Wallet’s functionality to store employee badges and introduces integration of the Gemini chatbot into Google Docs. PDF handling in Chrome has also been enhanced, allowing for better viewing of related files, making the platform more efficient for business environments.

Earlier, Google held its annual I/O 2025 developer conference in Mountain View, California, unveiling a wide range of updates — particularly in artificial intelligence. Among the headline innovations is Google Beam, a next-generation video communication platform that uses AI and six cameras to create a realistic 3D presence effect, aiming to revolutionize remote collaboration and virtual meetings.

Android 16’s launch marks a significant leap toward AI-driven personalization and productivity on mobile devices. With AI tools increasingly integrated into everyday apps like Photos and Recorder, Google is pushing the boundaries of what smartphones can do autonomously, minimizing manual edits and boosting accessibility. The enterprise features also signal Google’s commitment to making Android a serious contender in the business sector, challenging competitors by blending consumer-friendly design with powerful professional tools.