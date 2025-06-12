Dubai to construct world’s tallest subway station

By Alimat Aliyeva

Dubai is set to build the world’s tallest metro station as part of the upcoming expansion of the Blue Line. Located in the rapidly developing Dubai Creek Harbour area, the station will be named Emaar Properties Station and will reach an impressive height of 74 meters.

The station was designed by the renowned American architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), the same team behind the iconic Burj Khalifa. Their design for Emaar Properties Station is inspired by the concept of “intersecting gates,” symbolizing connectivity and movement. Covering an expansive area of 11,000 square meters, the station is engineered to handle up to 160,000 passengers daily, making it one of the busiest transit hubs in the region.

The Blue Line expansion aims to significantly enhance Dubai’s public transportation network by linking to the existing Red and Green Metro lines through three major transfer stations. Scheduled for completion in 2029, the Blue Line will provide seamless access to important residential and business districts, including Academic City, Al Warka, Dubai Silicon Oasis, International City, and Mirdif.

The towering design of the Emaar Properties Station is not only a feat of engineering but also a statement of Dubai’s commitment to futuristic urban planning and sustainable transit solutions. The station will feature state-of-the-art technologies, including smart crowd management and energy-efficient systems, aligning with Dubai’s vision for a smart city. Its strategic location in Dubai Creek Harbour, a master-planned waterfront development, will also serve as a major catalyst for economic growth and tourism in the area.