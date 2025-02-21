Türksat breaks record with 3 satellites launched in 3 years

By News Center

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uralo?lu made an assessment of Türksat's satellite studies.

Reminding that the space journey that started with Türksat 1A continued with Turkiye's domestic and national satellite Türksat 6A, Uralo?lu explained that there are currently 6 communication satellites in space belonging to Türksat, namely 3A, 4A, 4B, 5A, 5B and 6A.

Uralo?lu stated that the domestically produced Göktürk surveillance satellite is also operating in space and added: "the first domestic and national communication satellite Türksat 6A has a special importance for us. Because it was designed entirely by Turkish engineers and produced by Turkish companies. We are currently in the final stages of its tests. It will start providing service in a very short time."

Uralo?lu stated that with the start of Türksat 6A, Türksat will operate 6 satellites simultaneously for the first time and 4 satellites at the same longitude, and underlined that Türksat will offer many products and services in the field of satellite communication to its customers globally with its expanding capacity. The Turkish Minister also noted that Türksat sent three new communication satellites into space after 2021, and that there are very few countries in the world that can launch 3 communication satellites in 3-4 years. Draqing attention to the fact that Turkey has carried out important studies in the field of space and satellites in the last 30-40 years, he stated that these studies have intensified especially in the last 20 years.

“Our investments in space technologies are critical steps that will determine the future position of our country. Türksat 3A, which is among the satellites actively serving in space, has completed its theoretical lifespan and can currently be used for a few more years. We have started preparations for the new satellite that will replace Türksat 3A, and we plan for this satellite to be domestic and national and have more advanced capabilities. Türksat 3A is currently our oldest satellite in space," he said.

Uralo?lu pointed out that Turkiye has great potential for the future in space studies and emphasized that the private sector's interest in this field is also increasing.

Noting that Türksat is one of the most powerful satellite operators in the region, Uralo?lu said: "we are increasing our power and capacity every day. Today, not only Türksat, but many companies are working in the space field. Close orbit satellites are being launched, new projects are being developed. Turkiye may be in a very different position in space in the very near future."