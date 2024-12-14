Romania and Bulgaria join Schengen area

By Alimat Aliyeva

Romania and Bulgaria have officially become full members of the Schengen Area, Azernews reports.

"We welcome the decision of the European Council, which gives the green light for Romania and Bulgaria to fully join the Schengen family," the publication states.

As a result of this decision, the European Council has approved the removal of border controls on land borders between Romania, Bulgaria, and other Schengen countries, effective from January 1, 2025.

"Thanks to the unhindered movement of people and goods, we stand to benefit even more from the inclusion of Bulgaria and Romania in the EU," the publication adds.

After a 13-year wait, these countries partially joined the Schengen Area on March 31 of this year. This partial integration allowed free movement for air and sea travel, enabling their citizens to travel without border checks. However, this latest development expands the benefits to include land travel, fostering greater economic and cultural ties within Europe.

Romania and Bulgaria's full membership is seen as a significant milestone not only for the two countries but also for the European Union, as it strengthens the region's internal cohesion and offers further opportunities for trade and mobility. The move is expected to boost cross-border tourism, business, and cooperation in various sectors, such as security, healthcare, and education.