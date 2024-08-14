Increased scrutiny for certain U.S. imports following food safety concerns

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a recall for 71 types of food products under the "Boar's Head" and "Old Country" brands, Azernews reports.

These products, which include ready-to-eat animal and poultry items, were produced between May 10, 2024, and July 29, 2024.

According to the Federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), these products have been linked to an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes. The outbreak has affected 43 individuals across 13 states, resulting in hospitalizations and three deaths.

Listeriosis, the infection caused by Listeria monocytogenes, poses a serious health risk, particularly to pregnant women, individuals aged 65 and older, and those with weakened immune systems. However, the infection can also affect otherwise healthy individuals in some cases.

The Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency has confirmed that these contaminated products have not been imported into Azerbaijan. Additionally, the Agency has intensified its control measures for all high-risk food products coming from the U.S. and is ensuring that manufacturers of such products comply with current import regulations.