Italian industrial turnover down sharply in January

Italian industrial turnover fell by 3.1% in value terms and 2.6% in volume in January with respect to December, according to seasonally adjusted data released by Istat on Friday, Azernews report, citing ANSA.

The national statistics agency said turnover was down in year-on-year terms too, dropping by 3.6% in value and 1.8% in volume.

Istat said its services turnover index, on the other hand, increased by 1.6% in value and 1.7% in volume in January on December.

Services turnover increased by 3.6% in value and 3.8% in volume compared to January 2023.