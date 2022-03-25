Wizz Air resumes flights on Italy - Georgia route

By Trend





Wizz Air, a Hungarian low-cost carrier, will resume flights between Georgia’s Kutaisi and Italy’s Rome, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The flights on the Kutaisi - Rome route will be operated once a week from March 28, 2022, with a potential increase in flight frequencies by the summer season, Tamar Archuadze, the Director of the Georgian Airports Association, said.

Georgian citizens will be able to get to Italy’s Rome and Milan from Kutaisi International Airport, she added.

Meanwhile, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wizz Air was able to return to Kutaisi Airport only in July 2021

At this stage, Wizz Air operates direct flights from Kutaisi Airport to 19 destinations in 11 European countries.