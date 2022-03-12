Assessment of applications of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova for EU membership to be presented to EU

By Trend

The Council of the EU instructed the European Commission to present an assessment of the applications of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova for EU membership, stated in the statement of the heads of state and government of the European Union adopted on the basis of the results of the first day of the informal EU summit in Versailles, Trend reports citing TASS.

The statement notes that the EU will continue to strengthen ties with Ukraine, which "belongs to the European family".

It is also emphasized that the EU will continue to provide political, financial, material and humanitarian support to Ukraine.