Chambers of Commerce of Turkmenistan and Switzerland hold business forum

By Trend

On the initiative of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Swiss Confederation, an online business forum was organized between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan (CCI) and the Joint Chamber of Commerce (JCC) of the Swiss Confederation-CIS / Georgia, Trend reports citing the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan.

On behalf of the Turkmen side, the chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the country to the Swiss Confederation, as well as heads and representatives of a number of ministries and authorities of Turkmenistan took part in the forum.

From the Swiss side, the forum was attended by the heads of the JCC and the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs of Switzerland, as well as representatives of about 40 Swiss companies specializing in the oil and gas sector, energy, construction, architecture, mechanical engineering, railway construction and communications.

The main goal of the business forum was to develop new solutions and approaches to realizing the potential of bilateral cooperation and building up trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and Switzerland.

Participants had the opportunity to review and analyze bilateral economic and business activity, exchange views with representatives of government agencies and companies on the business environment, priority sectors of the economy, conditions for trade, investment and economic integration.

The main goal is to increase the export of national products of Turkmenistan, including enhancing interaction with Swiss companies specializing in the oil and gas and textile industries, renewable energy, construction, transport and logistics.