The revision of the results of World War II is an ongoing strategy of various liberal foundations and the governments of Western countries controlled by them. This is how Garegin Nzhdeh becomes a hero in Armenia, well-known Russian political strategist, director of the Russian Institute for Contemporary State Development Dmitry Solonnikov told Trend.

Solonnikov was commenting on the erection of a monument to Garegin Nzhdeh in Armenia and the fact that this way the ideas of fascism in society are idealized and promoted in this country.

The Russian political strategist stressed that the monument to Garegin Nzhdeh is an official state initiative, so the status of the complex here is much higher.

"Actually, this is a systematic policy of destroying the history of the twentieth century, rewriting it according to new patterns, in accordance with the task of fragmentation of the world into small cells controlled from overseas, without memory about great victories and achievements, by recognizing own weakness and inciting hatred towards neighbors," Solonnikov added. "It is easier to manage small and weak, who have forgotten their history and their true heroes. This world is now created with certain success."

While speaking about the fact that at the moment among the representatives of the authorities in Armenia there are people either from the Soros organization or Transparency and other human rights organizations, Solonnikov emphasizes that the losses in the economy and social sphere will be catastrophic for Armenia.

"If the specialists of the Soros Foundation or Transparency structures manage Armenia, then the losses in the economy and social sphere will be catastrophic for it," the political strategist added. "But no one is interested in the Armenian people in this situation."

The Russian political strategist stressed that this is a game of global projects from overseas, where no one is interested in the fate of small states somewhere in distant Eurasia.

“But it is always possible to buy some local executors of someone else's will,” Solonnikov said. “They can solve their own personal issues. There is no danger for them. The main part of citizens of the respective countries is not pitiful - this is just a consumable."

While commenting on the question about ideas which can be brought to Armenia this way and how their implementation will affect the affairs in the country, Solonnikov stressed that there is a trade-in myth about a "civilized society" and "democratic values", to join them is a sacred duty of any progressive-minded person who does not require any proof.

The political strategist emphasizes that following this course means consistency for Armenia, namely, implementation of a multi-vector policy, then leaving the EAEU and the CSTO, submitting an application for joining NATO and the EU, breaking off economic and political relations with Russia, new huge loans from the IMF and other international financial structures to cover the interest on which half of the annual budget will be spent soon, further impoverishment of the population, a wave of emigration from the country, the actual introduction of external administration, etc.

"But there will be moral approval and a friendly pat on the shoulder,” Solonnikov added. “Someone just wants this, just this will be enough."