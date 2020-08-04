TRACECA to implement pilot project on applying electronic permits

By Trend





A pilot project on the application of electronic permits is expected to be implemented by the TRACECA Permits System member countries, Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat (PS) of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) Asset Assavbayev told Trend.

He said that this mechanism is expected to be launched by 2022.

"There are many technical details that we have to coordinate and approve. In particular, these are issues of verifying the authenticity of permissions, developing appropriate software, cybersecurity issues and others related to the functioning of the information system," Assavbayev added.

The secretary general noted that these permits in hard copy are distributed annually among the TRACECA Permission System member countries and are used by international road carriers.

"The need of road carriers for permits is high, and therefore the question was raised about the transfer of permits to electronic media. The member countries, including Georgia, Moldova, Romania, Turkey, Ukraine and others, have signed the corresponding protocol under the auspices of our organization," he said.

As part of the IGC TRACECA, by the initiative of Turkey, the TRACECA Multilateral Permits System for international road transport was developed and introduced in 2015.

On June 11, 2020, a meeting of the Permanent Representatives (National Secretaries) of the PS IGC TRACECA was held in an online conference mode. During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on issues of principles, approaches and methods for determining the routes of this corridor, the proposed draft agreement on a Single Transit Permission for the project, as well as the accession of the parties to the agreement on the development of multimodal transport TRACECA.

TRACECA is a system of international cargo transportation by road, based on the Customs Convention on the international transportation of goods using TIR.

The TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission is open to all initiatives that contribute to strengthening the regional transport dialogue and ensuring efficient and reliable international Euro-Asian transport links that contribute to the active development of the economy.