COVID-related deaths count up in Kazakhstan

By Trend

Five lethal coronavirus cases were reported in Kazakhstan, bringing the total number to 183 cases countrywide, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

Deaths were reported in West Kazakhstan region (woman born 1952), Mangystau region (woman born 1942), Akmola region (woman born 1967), East Kazakhstan region (man born 1958) and in Aktobe region (woman born 1962).

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 21,327. This includes 12,933 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 183 patients who passed away.