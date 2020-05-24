Iran parttakes online at NAM summit to combat COVID-19

By Trend

Iran has participated at a virtual meeting of the health ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) pursuing to bring nations together against the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19), Trend reports citing IRNA.

Baku of Azerbaijan hosted the summit and Director General of the International Cooperation Department of the Iranian Health Ministry Mohsen Asadi Lari took part at the event.

The Iranian representative called for the key role of the World Health Organization in combating the virus.

In the wake of the virus outbreak, Iran has launched a variety of healthcare measures, such as the National Mobilization of COVID-19, he noted.

Over 78 million Iranians were screened and the number of patients admitted to the hospitals were remarkably reduced, he undelined.

In the second round of screening, Iran targeted 22 million high-risk individuals; he said, adding, the laboratory capacities, outpatient clinics, tracking emergencies, segregation as well as home treatment were expanded.

He voiced Iran’s support for the UN Secretary-General's plans to fight the pandemic, condemning unilateral coercive measures against member states that breach the UN Charter and international law.