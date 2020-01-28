Turkmenistan to hold International Investment Forum in Ashgabat

By Trend





Turkmenistan will hold an International Investment Forum in Ashgabat on March 17-18, 2020, Trend reports referring to the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET) on Jan. 28.

A co-organizer of the forum will be TMT Consulting Group. During the forum sessions, public-private partnerships and prospects for the development of industry, agriculture, transport, logistics and tourism in the country will be discussed. On the sidelines, business negotiations with interested parties are scheduled.

Within the framework of the forum, an exhibition-fair of achievements of local entrepreneurs will be organized.

The UIET unites more than 20,000 businessmen. According to local regulations, businessmen are allowed to create joint ventures with foreign partners by attracting their investments.

There are about 600 private enterprises in the Turkmen industry, including those producing building materials, textiles and carpets, chemicals, metal products, furniture, faience, glass products, as well as polyethylene and plastic products that are in demand in the domestic and foreign markets.

According to the British Petroleum (BP) report, Turkmenistan ranks fourth in terms of natural gas reserves in the world and sells this type of fuel to China and Russia.

Official Ashgabat has embarked on the diversification of the local economy; the textile and oil products industries have advanced; the oil and gas chemical industries; the building materials industry are actively developing.