Over 21,000 tons of shrimp harvested in Iran’s Bushehr province

By Trend

Ashraf noted that besides, 1.8 billion of small shrimps have been released to 1,100 cages on the territory of 5,100 hectares.

The deputy director added that the shrimp production last Iranian year (March 21, 2018-March 21, 2019) amounted to 23,000 tons and a decrease of 1,200 tons was observed, compared to the preceding year.

Ashraf said that it was planned to grow 27,000 tons of shrimp in a cage on the territory of 5,500 hectares this year.

The deputy director noted that 90 percent of the produced shrimp is exported to China, Russia and countries around the Persian Gulf.

Iran’s Bushehr province is one of the main provinces of the country in the field of fish breeding, and 60 percent of total annual shrimp production in Iran accounts for this province.