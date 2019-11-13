Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan hold talks on delimitation of common border

By Trend





A regular meeting of the working groups of the joint Uzbek-Turkmen intergovernmental commission on delimitation and demarcation of the common state border was held in Turkmenabat city (Turkmenistan) from November 6 to 12, Trend reports referring to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

During the negotiations, proposals on the passage of the design demarcation line of the interstate border, as well as on the conduct of aerial photography were discussed.

Following the talks, the heads of the Uzbek and Turkmen delegations Tulkin Abdullaev and Mamed Mamedov signed the corresponding protocol.

The impetus to the negotiations on the delimitation and demarcation of the Turkmen-Uzbek state border with a length of 1,650 kilometers was given by the agreements reached during the state visit by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Turkmenistan on March 6-7, 2017.