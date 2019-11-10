Georgia attracts significant investments in various sectors

By Trend





Georgia has attracted significant investments in transport and logistics, energy, hospitality and real estate, and manufacturing sectors in recent years, Produce in Georgia Agency told Trend.

"Among the largest-scale projects, we can name, for instance, BP pipeline in the field of transport and logistics, Nenskra hydro power plant project implemented by K-water and Adjaristskali project by Norsk hydro & Tata power in the energy field," said the agency adding that Biltmore hotel project is launched by Hualing Group in hospitality and real estate sector.

In regards to manufacturing, many foreign companies take advantage of the opportunities Georgia offers in this sector. "Among them, we can name Heidelberg, Knauf, Henkel, Ferrero Group, Elbit Systems and others", said the representative of the agency.

According to the agency, Government of Georgia has consistently conducted a number of reforms and introduced incentives, which enlivened economic life.

"Nowadays, Georgian government tries to introduce targeted reforms in order to support competitiveness of private sector in the long-term and attract even more investments in the country," said the agency.

For this purpose, the government is making considerable investments in infrastructure and education to support tomorrow’s demands, the agency noted.