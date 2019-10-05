New solar park to be built in Kazakhstan's Turkestan

By Trend





An auction on a project for construction of a solar park the capacity of which will be 50 MW is to be held in Shaulder settlement of Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the regional akimat (administrative center).

Thus, Kazakh Ministry of Energy and the regional akimat held a seminar in order to clarify the system of auction and holding of bidding with documentation. Investors got acquainted with the auction for the selection of renewable energy sources projects in 2019.

The representatives of the ministry, the akimat, local executive authorities, experts of United Nations Development Program projects, municipal officials, regional electric grid companies, USAID, and investors from France, Italy, China, and Poland attended the event.

The participants of the seminar got acquainted with legislative base of holding bidding with documentation: features of applying to the trading system, determining the winner, obtaining financial security for the application.

Furthermore, foreign investors also visited the future construction site of the solar park, which allowed to assess the location of the future project.