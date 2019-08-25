Turkmenistan to host international conference on construction in Ashgabat

Trend:

Turkmenistan will host the "Turkmengurlushyk-2019" international exhibition and conference dedicated to the development of the construction industry on August 29-31 in Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The organizers also include the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan and the Turkmenawtoyollary (Turkmen Highways) State Concern. About 140 companies from Russia, France, Germany, Austria, China, Turkey, South Korea and other countries are expected to participate.

The main emphasis will be placed on the production of new types of domestic products and their promotion on international markets, the report reads.

A large-scale construction of about 2,000 large industrial and social facilities with a total value of over $30 billion is being carried out in the country.

Turkmenistan is located in a seismically dangerous zone. On the night of October 6, 1948, a magnitude 10 earthquake occurred in Ashgabat and claimed numerous lives. Monitoring compliance with the necessary building codes is carried out by a research institute subordinate to the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan.