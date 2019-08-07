TODAY.AZ / World news

Iran ceases to stamp foreign passports

07 August 2019 [15:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Iran no more stamps foreign passports upon arrivals in the country, as well as departures from Iran, spokesperson of the Iranian Interior Ministry Salman Samani said, Trend reports referring to the Ministry's website.

The new rule has been implemented after the relevant order of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani came into force, Samani said.

The rule is applied on land, maritime and air borders of Iran, he noted.

On June 19, spokesperson of the Iranian Government Ali Rabii told reporters that the Iranian president had given instructions to cancel stamping passports of foreigners visiting Iran.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/185225.html

Print version

Views: 140

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also