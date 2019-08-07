Iran ceases to stamp foreign passports

By Trend





Iran no more stamps foreign passports upon arrivals in the country, as well as departures from Iran, spokesperson of the Iranian Interior Ministry Salman Samani said, Trend reports referring to the Ministry's website.

The new rule has been implemented after the relevant order of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani came into force, Samani said.

The rule is applied on land, maritime and air borders of Iran, he noted.

On June 19, spokesperson of the Iranian Government Ali Rabii told reporters that the Iranian president had given instructions to cancel stamping passports of foreigners visiting Iran.