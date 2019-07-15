Border police seize nearly 24 kg drugs in SW China

By Trend

Police in southwest China's Yunnan Province seized 23.98 kg of methamphetamine, the provincial public security department announced Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

After receiving a tip-off regarding cross-border drug trafficking on July 1, border police in the city of Mangshi sent a task force to the border areas to investigate.

On July 8, the police seized the drugs from a backpack discarded by a suspected motorcyclist, who escaped from the scene.

Further investigation is underway.