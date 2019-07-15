TODAY.AZ / World news

Border police seize nearly 24 kg drugs in SW China

14 July 2019 [14:12] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

Police in southwest China's Yunnan Province seized 23.98 kg of methamphetamine, the provincial public security department announced Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

After receiving a tip-off regarding cross-border drug trafficking on July 1, border police in the city of Mangshi sent a task force to the border areas to investigate.

On July 8, the police seized the drugs from a backpack discarded by a suspected motorcyclist, who escaped from the scene.

Further investigation is underway.

Yunnan is a major front in China's battle against drug crime, as it borders the Golden Triangle known for its rampant drug production and trafficking.
