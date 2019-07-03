Prices of 23 foreign currencies increase in Iran, while prices of 11 currencies decrease

|
By Trend
The prices of 23 foreign currencies have increased, while the prices of 11 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports on July 3 referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).
According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,422 rials.
Foreign currencies
Iranian rial
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
52,894
1 Swiss franc
CHF
42,665
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,500
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,900
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,353
1 Indian rupee
INR
611
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
138,168
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
26,701
100 Japanese yens
JPY
39,030
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,388
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,233
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
32,053
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
28,068
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,977
1 Turkish lira
TRY
7,427
1 Russian ruble
RUB
663
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,520
1 Syrian pound
SYP
82
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,388
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,983
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
49,689
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
2,383
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
28
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
37,964
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
30,150
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,103
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
137,431
100 Thai bahts
THB
10,145
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
35,889
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
1 euro
EUR
47,422
100 Kazakh tenges
KZT
10,973
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,918
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR 1000
2,973
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
517
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
20,488
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,755
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
82,094
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,450
1 Venezuelan bolivar
VEF
4,206
1 New Turkmen manat
TMT
12,000
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 146,418 rials, and the price of $1 is 127,254 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 130,603 rials, and the price of $1 is 113,511 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 127,000-130,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 145,000-148,000 rials.