Prices of 23 foreign currencies increase in Iran, while prices of 11 currencies decrease

The prices of 23 foreign currencies have increased, while the prices of 11 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports on July 3 referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,422 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial 1 US dollar USD 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,894 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,665 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,500 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,900 1 Danish krone DKK 6,353 1 Indian rupee INR 611 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,168 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,701 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,030 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,388 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,053 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,068 1 South African rand ZAR 2,977 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,427 1 Russian ruble RUB 663 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,520 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,388 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,983 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,689 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,383 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 28 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 37,964 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,150 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,103 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 137,431 100 Thai bahts THB 10,145 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,889 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,422 100 Kazakh tenges KZT 10,973 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,918 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 1000 2,973 1 Afghan afghani AFN 517 1 Belarus ruble BYN 20,488 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,755 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,094 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,450 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 1 New Turkmen manat TMT 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 146,418 rials, and the price of $1 is 127,254 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 130,603 rials, and the price of $1 is 113,511 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 127,000-130,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 145,000-148,000 rials.