Iranian scientist: sanctions - best opportunity to expand work of knowledge-based companies

Iran is seriously pursuing plans to support knowledge-based companies to confront sanctions in the current Iranian year (started March21,2019), said Vice-President for Science and Technology under the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Sorena Sattari.

"Knowledge-based companies can help the government, today there is hope for technology and knowledge of young people in this country to provide help," said Sattari, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The imposed sanctions against Iran is the best opportunity to expand work of knowledge based companies," he added.

"Knowledge-based economy is on the government agenda and we should focus on knowledge-based companies so they can export their products to other countries," he noted.

"The new generation of entrepreneurs is rising and considering the economic realities, we should focus on human resources. In regards to current situation with sanctions, exports of knowledge-based companies' products can be a proper solution to develop economy," he said.