Iran's Gorgan-Inche Boroun Railway launched

By Trend:

Head of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) announced opening of Gorgan-Inche-Boroun Railroad.

“Reconstruction of seven damaged sections of the Gorgan-Inche Boroun railways in the Agh ghala area was completed by the Golestan province railroad,” Head of RAI Saeed Rasouli said, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

"This rail road is located on the International transit road to the Incheboroun border,” he added. "The freight and passenger trains traffic on this railroad will be resumed soon.”

The Gorgan-Inche Boroun Railroad in the Agh ghala area was damaged by floods in March this year.

“A part of this rail line located in Turkmenistan was also destroyed by the recent flood, and the Turkmen railway company simultaneously carried out the railway reconstruction,” said Rasouli.