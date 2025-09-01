Extraordinary NATO-Ukraine Council Meeting to be held today in Brussels

An emergency meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will take place today in Brussels, according to Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Azernews reports.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Sybiha stated that the meeting was initiated by Ukraine in response to Russia’s recent large-scale airstrikes.

"We expect a focused discussion on joint steps to respond adequately to Russia’s rejection of peace efforts and its escalating campaign of terror against Ukrainians," Sybiha said.

He also expressed gratitude to NATO and all allies who continue to support Ukraine.

"Moscow must feel increased pressure as a direct consequence of prolonging this war," he added.

It is worth noting that in the early hours of August 28, Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on multiple regions across Ukraine.