Music added to Telegram profiles

By Alimat Aliyeva

Telegram has introduced a new feature that allows users to display music directly on their profiles, Azernews reports.

A dedicated panel for tracks will now appear just below the user’s profile photo. Users can add songs from any chat in Telegram using the built-in media player. Once a track is added to the profile, it becomes part of a playlist that automatically includes previously added songs, creating a personalized music collection visible to profile visitors.

In addition, Telegram has updated the design of user profiles on its Android app. Now, when the profile is in the "collapsed" view, the photo is centered on the screen. If the user has collectible gifts pinned to their profile, these will appear surrounding the profile photo, adding a dynamic and interactive visual element.

This new music feature taps into Telegram’s growing focus on multimedia and social interaction, allowing users to express themselves not just through photos and status messages but also through their favorite tunes — a step closer to turning profiles into rich personal showcases.