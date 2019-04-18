Turkmenistan ready to cooperate with Korean companies in shipbuilding

By Trend





Turkmenistan is ready for close cooperation with Korean companies in building ships for use in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Dovlet Khabarlary state agency.

This initiative was announced on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 during negotiations with the President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-In, who is on a state visit in the Turkmen capital.

The Balkan shipyard in Turkmenbashi city near the Caspian Sea is a basis for development of domestic shipbuilding. Dry cargo ships and oil tankers are repaired at the plant.

It is planned to build ships of various classes and types in the future. Among them, there are the RO-RO ferries for transportation of wheeled vehicles (cars, trucks, trailers and wagons). In addition to assembling ships, a full cycle of repairs of tankers, dry cargo ships, tugboats, etc. can be carried out here. The technological lines of the plant allow for processing 10,000 tons of steel a year. It is possible to build a minimum of 4 vessels and carry out maintenance and repair work of 20 vessels or more annually.

The shipyard was designed according to the requirements of IACS (International Association of Classification Societies).

The shipyard occupies a total area of 166,000 square meters. Its construction project was implemented by the Turkish company Gap Insaat.

With the commissioning of an additional international sea port in Turkmenbashi in May 2018, optimal opportunities emerged for sending goods that enter the port along the Silk Road route from the countries of Asia and the Pacific, and further to European countries through the ports of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran.

The annual throughput capacity of the port is 17-18 million tons. Together with the previously operating port, this figure reaches 25-26 million tons.

Shareholders of the Balkan Shipbuilding and Repair Plant are the Türkmende?izderýaýollary (Turkmen Seaways) agency and Turkmenbashi International Port.