Georgian President pardons opposition leaders ahead of local elections

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili has pardoned Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze, leaders of the opposition party Strong Georgia – Lelo.

Azernews reports that President Kavelashvili announced the decision on his official Facebook page.

“In order to eliminate any perception that the upcoming local elections are being held under unfair or restricted competition, I have decided to pardon two imprisoned individuals – Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze,” the statement read.

According to the President, the registration process for political parties participating in the October 4 municipal elections has been completed. Among the registered parties is Strong Georgia – Lelo, whose leaders were previously incarcerated.

However, Kavelashvili also emphasized that the elections must not serve as a "get-out-of-jail-free card" for politicians who have committed crimes, underscoring that the rule of law must prevail regardless of political affiliation.