Turkey's electoral council officially announces results of Istanbul municipal elections

By Trend





Turkey's Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) has officially announced the results of the municipal elections in Istanbul, Trend reports via Turkish media.

According to the YSK, the candidate for the head of the Istanbul municipality from the opposition Republican People’s Party Ekrem Imamoglu received 4.169 million votes, while the candidate from the Justice and Development Party (AKP) Binali Y?ld?r?m received 4.156 million votes.

Earlier, the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) of Turkey had appealed to the YSK demanding to issue a mandate to Ekrem Imamoglu to head the Istanbul municipality.

The Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party has recently officially appealed to the YSK to hold the repeat elections in Istanbul.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the results of the municipal elections in Istanbul may be annulled.

Meanwhile, Yavuz said that the ruling party demands to hold the repeat municipal elections in Istanbul.

He added that the ruling party has all the evidence of falsification of the election results.

“The ruling party will present all the facts of falsification of the election results in Istanbul soon,” he said.

The municipal election results in Istanbul were almost completely rigged, President Erdogan said earlier.

He noted that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) appealed to the Turkish Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) to identify the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the Justice and Development Party presented facts of falsification of 11,000 votes in Istanbul in favour of the candidate of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Ekrem Imamoglu.

Thirteen political parties took part in the municipal elections held March 31. These included the Felicity Party (SP), the Independent Turkey Party (Ba??ms?z Türkiye Partisi), the Communist Party of Turkey (Türkiye Komünist Partisi), the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), the Great Unity Party (Büyük Birlik Partisi), Free Cause Party (Hür Dava Partisi), Republican People’s Party (Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi), Justice and Development Party (Adalet ve Kalk?nma Partisi), Democratic Party (Demokrat Parti), Nationalist Movement Party (Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi), Iyi Party (?Y? Parti), Peoples’ Democratic Party (Halklar?n Demokratik Partisi) and Democratic Left Party (Demokratik Sol Parti).

Imamoglu gained 4.159 million votes, while candidate from the ruling party Binali Yildirim got 4.131 million votes in Istanbul.

The coalition of the ruling party and the Nationalist Movement Party gained 51.67 percent of votes in the municipal elections throughout the country.

Following the elections, candidate of the Republican People’s Party Mansur Yavas became mayor of Ankara.