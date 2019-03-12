Iran, Iraq sign MoUs to build railways, ease visas

By Trend





Iran and Iraq signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), including a document on building a cross-border railway, on the first day of Iranian president’s landmark visit to the neighbouring country, Trend reported citing IRNA.

The MoUs were signed during a meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi in the Iraqi presidential palace on Monday evening.

One of the documents lays the groundwork for the construction of a 35-kilometer cross-border railroad that connects Iranian town of Shalamche to the Iraqi city of Basra. The railway is meant to accelerate bilateral trade that both governments are seeking to reach. They are targetting a 20-billion-dollar trade record in future.

A second MoU was signed to ease visas for businessmen and women from both countries.

Also, two other documents were signed between Iran and Iraq trade and oil ministries as well as another one on joint health cooperation.

The MoUs come on the first day of Rouhani’s visit to Iraq that is meant to expand business and political ties between the two nations.