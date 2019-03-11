13 parties to take part in municipal elections in Turkey

As many as 13 political parties will take part in the municipal elections in Turkey, Trend reports March 11 with reference to the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey (YSK).

The Felicity Party, the Independent Turkey Party, the Communist Party of Turkey, the Homeland Party, the Great Unity Party, the Free Cause Party, the Republican People’s Party, the Justice and Development Party, the Democratic Party, the Nationalist Movement Party, the Good Party, the Peoples’ Democratic Party and the Democratic Left Party will take part in the elections.

The YSK began publishing bulletins for municipal elections.

The municipal elections in Turkey will be held March 31, 2019. They are held every five years.