Turkey's S-400 deal with Russia has nothing to do with US, Erdogan says

By Trend

Turkey's purchase of S-400 missile defense system from Russia has "nothing to do" with NATO, F-35 fighter jets or security of the U.S., but it is rather about the country's independence in terms of making its own regional decisions, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reported citing Daily Sabah.



"Everyone knows that this issue has nothing to do with neither NATO and F-35 project nor the security of the U.S.," Erdogan told a meeting of Turkey Youth Foundation in the southeastern Diyarbakir province.

The president said Turkey is facing pressure against buying S-400 air defense system, adding: "The issue is not about S-400. It is because Turkey takes action with its own will regarding the regional developments, particularly Syria."

"It is clear why Turkey is buying this air defense system and how it will use it," he added.



Erdogan also said that this issue will be resolved through logic and common sense.