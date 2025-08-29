WhatsApp now lets you write messages using AI

By Alimat Aliyeva

WhatsApp has introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that helps users formulate messages more easily.

“Sometimes you know what you want to say, but just need a little help expressing it. That’s why today we’re excited to present the new ‘Help with Writing’ feature,” the company announced.

This feature offers users multiple writing styles to choose from, such as professional, humorous, or supportive tones. It’s built using Private Compute technology, ensuring user privacy by processing data locally on the device.

Currently, ‘Help with Writing’ is available in English in the United States and several other countries. WhatsApp plans to expand language support and regional availability in the near future.

In addition, on August 21, WhatsApp rolled out a new answering machine feature in its beta version 2.25.23.21 for Android. This allows users to leave voice messages if their calls go unanswered. The new "Record voice message" button appears directly in the call interface, positioned between “End call” and “Call again.”

These AI-powered updates reflect WhatsApp’s broader push to make communication more seamless and personalized, while maintaining strong privacy safeguards — a key priority as messaging apps evolve.