Official: Iran-Iraq trade volume can rise to $20B

Iraq Trade Minister Mohammad Hashim has announced that the trade volume between Iran and Iraq would increase to $20 billion.

"The current trade volume between Iran and Iraq is $13 billion and by the will of two countries, it would rise to $20 billion in the future," he said, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

"Iran has a good opportunity to develop trade with Iraq and two nations have a lot of common in cultural and religious views," he added during a joint meeting with his Iranian counterpart Reza Rahmani in Tehran.

The official noted the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is to visit Baghdad to discuss the development of trade ties between Iran and Iraq.

Referring to meeting with the Iraqi official on Wednesday night, Iran Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade has indicated that there have been negotiations to improve strategic relations between two countries and increase the trade.