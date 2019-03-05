A new administrative center to appear in Turkmenistan

By Trend

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree on the creation of a new modern administrative center for the country’s Ahal Region, Trend reports referring to the published decree.

The construction of what essentially is an entire city is a significant event in the life of this region, as the president was quoted in the report of the local Altyn Asyr TV channel.

The concept of this large-scale project implies, along with construction, the formation of more favorable economic, social and other prerequisites for the further development of the new administrative center.

As per the presidential decree, the city is to be built in the territory of Ahal Region’s Gokdepe District in 2 stages, up to (and including) the year 2022, in accordance with the master plan developed by the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of the country.

Originally, the capital city of Ashgabat was the administrative center of the Ahal Region. Later, Ashgabat was reorganized into a separate administrative unit, and the city of Anew in the Akbugday District became the center of the region instead.