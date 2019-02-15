When will Kazakhstan start exporting gasoline?

By Trend





Kazakhstan will start exporting gasoline to neighboring countries at the end of the first quarter of this year, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

"This year we will have a gasoline surplus of 500,000-650,000 tons. This surplus has already been felt from the first month of 2019, so we have slightly reduced the processing volumes at our refineries in January-February," Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said in parliament.

The senators were proposed to consider the draft law on ratification of the Protocol amending the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on trade and economic cooperation in the field of oil and petroleum products supply to the Republic of Kazakhstan dated December 9, 2010.

"We hope that after the ratification of this agreement we will consider the law on regulation and turnover of certain types of petroleum products. At the end of the first quarter, we will start exporting gasoline and catch up with the refining volumes that we have planned for the year," Bozumbayev said.

He believes that the industry will be controlled by the state and that the exports will bring additional revenues to the state and additional income to oil refineries.