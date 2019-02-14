Uzbekistan to place debut Eurobonds in US dollars on February 13

By Trend





Uzbekistan plans to place debut eurobonds denominated in US dollars on February 13, Trend reports with reference to materials for investors.

The issuer focuses on placing two tranches of securities for 5 and 10 years. Investors previously expressed interest in buying eurobonds by more than $ 1.5 billion.

Uzbekistan held meetings with investors in New York, Boston and London on the possible placement of eurobonds from February 7 to 12.

J.P. Morgan, Citibank and Gazprombank will be the organizers.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev issued a decree on December last year which states that Uzbekistan will place sovereign bonds worth at least $500 million in 2019.