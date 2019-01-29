Turkmenistan to hold exhibition in Minsk regarding CIS chairmanship

By Trend





A meeting of the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives of the CIS Member States – the first one for this year – will be held this year on January 29, 2019 in the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk, Trend reports referring to information from CIS Executive Committee.

The opening of an exhibition dedicated to the beginning of Turkmenistan’s chairmanship in the CIS in 2019 will take place before the meeting.

Nazarguly Shagulyyev, the ambassador of Turkmenistan to Belarus, and Sergey Lebedev, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, will speak at the ceremony. It is also planned to formulate a draft agenda for the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of CIS, scheduled for April 5, 2019 in Moscow.

The draft agenda of the Council of Foreign Ministers includes issues related to interstate relations in the fields of fundamental research, preservation and proper care of war graves and military monuments of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, development of inter-MFA cooperation, cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, and the fight against crime.

A meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government is scheduled in Ashgabat at the end of May, with the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State being held on October 11 this year. The priority objectives within the concept of Turkmenistan’s CIS chairmanship in 2019 are strengthening trust between states, supporting stability and security, strengthening political and diplomatic interaction, increasing the level of cooperation of the CIS with international organizations (including the UN and the OSCE), creating conditions for enhancing trade economic cooperation, and integration into global economic relations, according to the information of the state news agency "Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary".

The key areas of partnership between the CIS countries are energy, transport and communications. Promotion of cultural, humanitarian, scientific, and educational ties, along with relations in the sphere of sports, between the states of the Commonwealth are also of great importance. In 2012, Turkmenistan already chaired the CIS and held about 30 events in this regard.

Referring to its status of permanent neutrality, Turkmenistan decided to participate in the CIS structure as an associate member in 2005. In 1999, Turkmenistan withdrew from the Agreement on visa-free regime with all CIS countries.