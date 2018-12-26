Turkmenistan sends big cargo of mineral fertilizers to Europe

By Trend





A big cargo of mineral fertilizers was purchased from Turkmenistan by consumers in Spain and Italy, Trend reports citing the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper. The cargo has already been loaded onto a ship at the modernized Garabogaz marine terminal.

More than 12,000 tons of nitrogen fertilizers were exported from the Garabogazarkarbamid plant, commissioned in September this year. Another 7,000 tons of carbamide are being prepared for shipment abroad.

In December, more than 200,000 tons of mineral fertilizers were contracted to be sent for export.

The project to construct the Garabogazarkarbamid plant in the city of Garabogaz, Balkan Region, was undertaken by a consortium of Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation and Turkey’s Gap Insaat. The plant is designed to produce 1.155 million tons of carbamide per year.

Technology from Haldor Topsoe, UOP, Saipem and Uhde Fertilizer is used in the plant.

About a third of the plant’s output is supplied to the domestic market, the rest is exported.