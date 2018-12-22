Iran bans export of 17 product types

By Trend

Iran has banned the export of butter, various cereals and some agricultural products from December 22, said Director General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration's Export Affairs Division Ali Akbar Shamani.

The country will stop the exports of butter, peas, brown beans, red beans and other beans, lentils, and other grains in order to meet the domestic demand and balance the market, Trend reports citing SNN.

Earlier, Payam Naser Qodsi, an official with Iran's Trade Promotion Organization, said that in the first seven months of the current Iranian year (started March 21), Iran exported 3.673 million tons of agricultural products worth $3.351 billion.

Compared to the same period of previous year, the exports increased 16.5 percent in terms of value and 18 percent in terms of weight, Qodsi said.

In last six years, there has been a growth in agricultural exports, excluding raisins and pistachios.

"Date export has kept the upward trend. So, during the first seven months of the current year, Iran exported 151,000 tons of dates worth $179 million. The main market for Iranian dates is India. In 2017 and 2018, India was the largest date importing country in the world. And this proves that we are aiming at the right market," he added.