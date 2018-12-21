Turkmenistan starts construction of Ashgabat-Turkmenabat highway

By Trend





At a government working meeting, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Dadebay Amangeldiyev presented the general scheme of location and technical characteristics of the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat high-speed highway, Trend reports citing the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

He also spoke about the plan of placing payment terminals along this route, as well as resting places with motels, parking lots and other engineering and communication facilities. In accordance with the project, maintenance and road service points are also envisaged along the route with a length of 600 kilometers and a width of 34 meters.

Earlier it was reported that Turkmenautoban OJSC will build the highway. A soft state loan in the amount of up to $2.4 billion was allocated for the implementation of this project.

The commissioning of the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat highway will allow improving the quality of logistics services, expanding the international transit and transport infrastructure, and increasing trade with neighboring countries.

The high-speed highway will provide transit cargo flows with a quick access to Uzbekistan and to an extensive system of continental routes. Connection with the Ashgabat-Turkmenbashi highway will provide an opportunity to quickly and conveniently access the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.

It should be noted that there are a number of highways of international importance in Turkmenistan: Turkmenbashi–Ashgabat–Mary–Turkmenabat–Farab–state border of Uzbekistan, Ashgabat–Dashoguz, Ashgabat–Gaudan, Turkmenbashi–Bekdash and Serdar–Gudriolum. On these routes, there is a constant increase in exports of hydrocarbons and finished products from Turkmenistan to Europe and Asia.